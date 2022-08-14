Home World Fire in a church in Egypt: 41 victims. It is caused by a fault in an air conditioner
Forty-one people died in a fire that broke out in the Coptic Christian church of Abu Sifine in Imbaba, in the governorate of Giza. The fire broke out while mass was being celebrated in the church, with about five thousand faithful present. In the throng to escape the suffocating smoke, many children were also overwhelmed.
The Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, has ordered all health services and care to be provided to those injured in the fire. According to the spokesman for the ministry, 55 were injured and were transported to hospitals in Imbaba and Al Agouza. The state of alert was declared in hospitals in Cairo and Giza.

The Egyptian Attorney General, Hamada Al-Sawi, has ordered the formation of a large team of inspectors to investigate the fire. According to the Egyptian Interior Ministry, the cause was an electrical failure in an air conditioner. The news agency Mena reports.

