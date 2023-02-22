Home World Fire in a hotel in Moscow | Info
World

Fire in a hotel in Moscow | Info

by admin
Fire in a hotel in Moscow | Info

The fire engulfed 300 square meters.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/Victor vicktop55

Six people died in the fire that occurred today in the center of Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the fire was extinguished.

The fire broke out in the building where the hotel is located, on the fifth of 16 floors. The rescuers initially reported two dead and nine injured, and later the death toll rose to six, reports RIA Novosti.

The fire engulfed 300 square meters.

(WORLD)

See also  Olympics, the real champion of Beijing is the digital yuan

You may also like

Ukraine war cost global GDP more than $1.6...

UN, US pressure and Israel-PNA negotiations behind the...

Infected lexicon

José González will present a documentary about his...

President Biden left Kiev to go to Warsaw...

Vučić commented on Biden’s and Putin’s speech |...

«A ‘dictator’ wants to rebuild an empire»- Corriere...

A street named after Biagio Conte, the motion...

Nicola Bulley’s body has been found

Nencini’s new Matteotti – working world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy