The fire engulfed 300 square meters.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/Victor vicktop55

Six people died in the fire that occurred today in the center of Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the fire was extinguished.

The fire broke out in the building where the hotel is located, on the fifth of 16 floors. The rescuers initially reported two dead and nine injured, and later the death toll rose to six, reports RIA Novosti.

The fire engulfed 300 square meters.

1/2 The fire in the hotel in the center of Moscow is completely extinguished – six people died as a result of the tragedy.

According to emergency services, firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire on the fifth floor of the hotel.pic.twitter.com/uIJiyfEf60 — Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55)February 21, 2023

(WORLD)