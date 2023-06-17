by livesicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

1′ OF READING A fire broke out in the afternoon in a marble processing factory in Bolognetta (Pa). The firefighters of the provincial command of Palermo are interventions with three teams in the Casachella district to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fire in a shed in Bolognetta, fire tamed appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».