Home » Fire in Austria, in a hospital: 3 patients died, 90 patients evacuated
World

Fire in Austria, in a hospital: 3 patients died, 90 patients evacuated

by admin
Fire in Austria, in a hospital: 3 patients died, 90 patients evacuated

Three patients have died in a fire at a hospital in Austria, which forced the evacuation of about 90 patients, a spokesman for the institute located in Mödling, south of Vienna, told AFP.

“The cause of the disaster cannot yet be determined with certainty,” the spokesman said.

The fire broke out around 1 am in a room of the hospital and spread rapidly, according to a press release from the regional health agency.

Firefighters sent 33 vehicles and about 170 men to the scene. A Red Cross team also attended.

The fire was brought under control after two hours and the patients, unharmed, were transferred to other hospitals. An investigation has been opened.

See also  French elections, results and exit polls: Macron ahead according to polls outside the polling stations

You may also like

The Bunker, Dordogne, Stacking and others

Edin Dzeko on target for Al Hilal from...

The black eye and sightings in the mystery...

Ivan Nikčević ended his career | Sport

The two parties in the US Congress reached...

The novelized “Fragments” by Luciana Carioti

Who was Antonino Calderone? Biography

Company of Heroes 3

Ex Udinese – Samir is national champion in...

25th edition of the Itinerant Gastronomic Festival Sabores...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy