Fire in Austria, in a hospital: 3 patients died, 90 patients evacuated

Three patients have died in a fire at a hospital in Austria, which forced the evacuation of about 90 patients, a spokesman for the institute located in Mödling, south of Vienna, told AFP.

“The cause of the disaster cannot yet be determined with certainty,” the spokesman said.

The fire broke out around 1 am in a room of the hospital and spread rapidly, according to a press release from the regional health agency.

Firefighters sent 33 vehicles and about 170 men to the scene. A Red Cross team also attended.

The fire was brought under control after two hours and the patients, unharmed, were transferred to other hospitals. An investigation has been opened.