Fire in Central Havana results in tragic death

Tragic House Fire in Centro Habana

A devastating house fire erupted on Thursday at 1:00 pm, located at Calle San José #519, between Lealtad and Campanario in Consejo Popular Dragones, Centro Habana. The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of a citizen, and the community is in mourning.

The local authorities have reported from the scene to the Municipal Assembly of Popular Power Center on Facebook, highlighting the discipline, collaboration, and exemplary support from the residents of the affected area. Community solidarity has been essential during these challenging times.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim. The community is united in grief, and mutual support is hoped to help everyone get through this difficult time.

A neighbor shared their condolences on the post, expressing sorrow for the loss and sending prayers for the victim’s family.

The immediate priority is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and take necessary measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of accidents occur within the home. In Cuba, accidents are the fourth leading cause of general mortality and the leading cause for individuals aged 1 to 49 years. The most common domestic accidents include falls, injuries, and burns. Efforts to promote safety and prevent such accidents are crucial in ensuring the well-being of communities.

