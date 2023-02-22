Two Italian tourists were admitted to the District Hospital of Malindi, Kenya, following the devastating fire that occurred this morning in the coastal tourist resort of Watamu, where thousands of Italians are currently staying. As ANSA learned from sources in the Kenyan hospital, the two women were hospitalized “not in danger of life”. The tourists were staying at the «Barracuda Inn Resort», the Italian tourist village which was almost completely destroyed in the fire, which has now been extinguished after however having caused damage to other structures.

The Italian Embassy in Nairobi, through the honorary consulate in Malindi and in coordination with the Farnesina Crisis Unit, is closely following the evolution of the situation.