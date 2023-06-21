Home » Fire in Paris, a building collapses in the center. People under the rubble, injured
An explosion caused a huge fire in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, right in the center, on rue Saint-Jacques not far from the Latin quarter and the Pantheon. At least one building has collapsed, a thick cloud of black smoke is visible from all over the city. Firefighters and ambulances are rushing to the scene.
The facade of the building on fire has collapsed and there are allegedly several people trapped under the rubble. From the first news of Bfm TV, there are 4 injured in critical condition.

“There is nothing that can clarify the origin of the disaster” at this stage, the prefecture said. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, immediately went to the scene, while the French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, invited the population to avoid the area to facilitate relief efforts. Based on the images, a building of the Paris American Academy, a bilingual art school located at 277 rue Saint-Jacques, was hit. The number of people who were present in the building is unknown.

