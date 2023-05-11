Fire in the center of Milan, car on fire in the explosion. A school evacuated. VIDEO

A large fire occurred this morning in Milan, in the Porta Romana area. The origins of the fire are still unknown, which would appear to have started from a truck full of gas cylinders. A large black cloud is visible in different areas of the city. According to the first images taken by mobile phones, there are several cars that caught fire in the fire, at the intersection between via Pier Lombardo and via Vasari. A school, the Istituto Suore Mantellate, was evacuated: the children present in the institute at the time of the explosion are all well.