Fire in the Central Prison | Info

Tonight, a fire broke out in the grounds of the Central Prison, and as some media reports, a transformer station caught fire.

A fire broke out in the grounds of the Central Prison in Belgrade this evening, and according to the first, unofficial information, the transformer station caught fire. According to information, a small fire occurred around 9:00 p.m. when the substation caught fire.

“At 9:05 p.m., the firefighters received a report about the fire and immediately began to intervene. However, before their arrival, security personnel managed to extinguish the fire,” says a source close to the case. Elektrodistribucija was also informed about everything in order to eliminate the malfunction at the substation.

