Fire in the house of the killer from Cetinje, Vuk Borilović Info

A fire broke out in the house of Vuk Borilović in the Medovina settlement this evening.

A fire broke out tonight in the house of Vuk Borilović in the Medovina settlement, who killed ten people and wounded six on August 12 last year. The teams of the Protection and Rescue Service of Cetinje extinguished the fire. According to Dan, the police have intensified traffic control from the direction of Cetinje and control of persons.

The police told “Vijesti” that the Protection Service informed them about the fire at 9:18 p.m. The house was empty at the time of the fire.

The middle floor was on fire, the initial fire was on the lower floor and was extinguished. There was also an initial small fire on the upper floor, which was extinguished by quick intervention.

