Fire in the landfill of Castellana Sicula, intervention of the firefighters

Fire in the landfill of Castellana Sicula, intervention of the firefighters

by blogsicilia.it – ​​14 minutes ago

Fire broke out today in the Castellana Sicula landfill in the Palermo area. The temperatures rose and the flames started from the piled up rubbish. The plant still works. 20 tons of rubbish can enter each day. Firefighters intervened and employed several crews to put out the flames. “Fortunately the fire was…

