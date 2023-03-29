A new video released on social media accuses the guard officers to the collection center of migrantsin Mexicoin which the fire broke out on Tuesday which has killed 39 people among those hosted. In the images, relaunched by the local media, two agents of the National Migration Institute (Inm) of Juarez City who, after the outbreak of the fire, leave keeping the exits blocked. A move that effectively trapped people inside the structure and which could be one of the causes of the high death toll: 68 dead and seriously burned.

The migrants from Central America and Venezuela were in custody. It was they, according to the reconstruction of various sources, who started the fire by setting fire to some mattresses positioned right near the exit, as also told by the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: a way to to protest against the conditions of detention in which they were forced. This last video, however, seems to deny the reconstruction of the Head of State: in the 32 seconds released it is noted that the migrants they were inside the cells where did they start demonstrating? It is from one of them that flames and thick smoke rise later, while someone tries in vain to open one of the blocked gates.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations also spoke on the matter, Anthony Guterresand through its own spokesperson Stéphane Dujarricafter saying he was “saddened” by what happened, declared that a “thorough investigation about this tragic event. And he then added that theHim keep working “to establish safer migration routesmore regulated and organised” and sent condolences to the families of the victims.