Fire inside Catania Airport, airport evacuated

A fire broke out inside the Catania airport. As specified by the firefighters who are on site to secure the airport, the first distress call arrived at the operations room at 11.29 pm. The flames would have spread from the lower floor and then reached the departures terminal of the central building. The airport has been evacuated. At 00.50, the fire was contained and extinguished by the fire brigade teams who also intervened from the central headquarters of the provincial command of Catania. The air terminal is still filled with smoke. SAC, with a note, communicates that flight operations are suspended until 8 am on Monday 17 July. Further updates coming soon.

