At least 31 people died and 230 were rescued following the fire of the ferry “Lady Mary Joy 3” in the southern Philippines. “We first recorded 13 deaths, then 18 new deaths for a total of 31 victims, three of them children, even six months old,” he told theAfp Jim Salliman, the governor of the province of Basilan. According to what was reconstructed by the authorities, the boat was traveling from Zamboanga City, on the island of Mindanao, to the island of Jolo, in the province of Sulu, when thefire that forced the passengers to jump into the sea. Rescuers, including the Philippine Coast Guard and fishing vessels that were in the area, rescued 195 passengers and 35 crew members off Baluk-Baluk Island.