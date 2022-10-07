Different nice, the iconic sculpted statues of Easter Island, have been hit by flames. Easter Island is located in the Polynesian territory of Chile.

“About 60 hectares have been affected, including some beautifuls, “Carolina Pèrez, Undersecretary for Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage, said on Twitter.

On Easter Island, about 3,500 km west of the American continent and in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, 100 hectares of forest have been ablaze since Monday, with the Ranu Raraku volcano area particularly hard hit.

Environment and rights, Chile dreams of a turning point: among citizens to vote on the new Constitution by Elena Basso

04 September 2022



It is estimated that in that area there are several hundred nice inside the Unesco world heritage site and the quarry from which the minerals that compose them are extracted. The damage caused by the fire is “irrecoverable,” Pedro Edmunds, Mayor of Easter Island, told local media. The extent of the damage has not yet been assessed.

Chile rejects the new Constitution, Pinochet’s remains in force: the country at risk of chaos by Elena Basso

05 September 2022



The fire occurred three months after the island reopened to world tourism on August 5, after two years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the pandemic, Easter Island, whose main source of livelihood is tourism, received around 160,000 visitors a year, with two flights a day. But with the arrival of covid-19 in Chile, the tourist activity was completely suspended.