Home » Fire on Rhodes | Info
World

Fire on Rhodes | Info

by admin
Fire on Rhodes | Info

The state of emergency declared on July 20 due to devastating forest fires has been lifted on the Greek island of Rhodes, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection of Greece announced today.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Residents and visitors to Rhodes have been notified that they can return to their place of residence.

The fire was extinguished in most of the island, but flames appeared in several areas, which is why the Civil Protection is still on alert.

A little earlier, the Greek minister in charge of climate change, Vasilis Kikilias, said that in the past few weeks, more than 600 fires had broken out across Greece and that most of them were caused by human hands.

He stated that 667 fires were registered that destroyed hundreds of thousands of square kilometers outside of Athens, on the island of Rhodes and other parts of Greece.

The fires broke out at a time when Greece is facing very high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius.

Falling temperatures and calming winds helped firefighters bring most of the fires in Greece under control.

(Srna/WORLD)

See also  An artificial island the size of 400 football fields to save Copenhagen from the waters

You may also like

“Assaulted, threatened and jostled”, the chaos at the...

“The worst is over. To reach the A,...

Kenya Agrees to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to...

Satellite images of the Iskander missile system in...

Bloc divisions are emerging in the world, globalism...

Crane catches fire and falls on a street...

Australia calls on the US to stop the...

A 28-year-old stabbed to death during an argument...

Transfer market – Atalanta, Hojlund goes to Manchester...

The transition from a Jewish state to true...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy