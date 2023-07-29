Fire on Rhodes | Info

The state of emergency declared on July 20 due to devastating forest fires has been lifted on the Greek island of Rhodes, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection of Greece announced today.

Residents and visitors to Rhodes have been notified that they can return to their place of residence.

The fire was extinguished in most of the island, but flames appeared in several areas, which is why the Civil Protection is still on alert.

A little earlier, the Greek minister in charge of climate change, Vasilis Kikilias, said that in the past few weeks, more than 600 fires had broken out across Greece and that most of them were caused by human hands.

He stated that 667 fires were registered that destroyed hundreds of thousands of square kilometers outside of Athens, on the island of Rhodes and other parts of Greece.

The fires broke out at a time when Greece is facing very high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius.

Falling temperatures and calming winds helped firefighters bring most of the fires in Greece under control.

