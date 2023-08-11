Fire on the island of Maui in Hawaii | Info

In a fire on the island of Maui in Hawaii, at least 36 people died. The town of Lagaina has been displaced and according to the locals, it looks like a “war zone”.

A fire broke out on the Hawaiian island of Maui and 36 people have lost their lives so far, writes “BBC”. Officials have still not revealed the extent of the disaster, but the number of dead could reportedly be higher.

Residents are being evacuated daily, schools are closed, the Associated Press reported earlier. The fire destroyed much of Lahaina, home to about 13,000 people.

Hundreds of people were displaced, while thousands were evacuated. Creepy footage of the fire is spreading on social networks, and one of these was taken from a plane flying over this island.

“We’re trying to save people’s lives, and I feel like we’re not getting the help we need. This isn’t even the worst. And so on we have bodies floating in the water and on the embankment“, said one local woman.

For those who are not on Maui, it’s hard to imagine the devastation. Longtime resident, Emerson Timmins who saw the disaster in Lahaina joined KHON2 News for an interview:pic.twitter.com/POeeZDgiNd — KHON2 News (@KHONnews)August 10, 2023

Most of the town of Lahaina was destroyed according to locals. They look like a “war zone”.

“The town of Lahaina and the surrounding area were engulfed in flames and are unrecognizable. More they look like a war zone. This fire was devastating and much worse than the fire of 2018. I had to leave my home and I am not sure if it is still intact. It’s a fucking nightmare, but luckily the man above kept our family together and we all got out safely“, stated the coach of a club.

The US Coast Guard has so far rescued 17 people and helped pull 40 people off the coast of Lahaina. The fire was further aided by hurricane “Dora”, which passed south of the island at a speed of almost 100 kilometers per hour.

