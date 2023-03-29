A big fire broke out this morning at the gates of Novara: a very high column of black and foul-smelling smoke has risen and is visible from every point of the city. The fire broke out at Kemi srl, a company that produces paints, industrial dyes and solvents and is based in San Pietro Mosezzo, a neighboring municipality in the north-eastern direction of the city. Lots of fire trucks at the scene of the fire. There are also many ambulances.

At the moment there are no reports of dead or injured

The flames are very high and the column of black smoke is visible across the plain up to the Milan area. There are currently no reports of dead or injured people, but the situation – the local police command confirms to breaking latest news – is evolving. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Municipality: “Keep the windows closed”

“We are following the situation minute by minute, in liaison with the prefecture and with Arpa. We are waiting to have certain news, but it is clear that there is concern. The advice we are giving is to keep the windows closed” he told the ‘breaking latest news the councilor for safety of the Municipality of Novara Raffaele Lanzo. Indication also reiterated by the mayor of Novara Alessandro Canelli who in a statement specifies: “The recommendation is even more valid for the schools and educational institutions of the city: it is very important that the children remain in the classroom with the windows closed”.