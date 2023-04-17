Fire the first shot in America! Total ban!Montana’s full siege on TikTok | TikTok | Douyin | Montana | National Security

The U.S. Montana legislature voted on Friday (April 4) to ban TikTok in its entirety. The bill has now been submitted to the governor’s office for the governor’s signature.

The Montana House of Representatives finally approved a bill to ban TikTok this week in a 54-43 vote. If the bill is signed by the governor, Montana would become the first U.S. state to impose a blanket ban on the platform.

The legislation prohibits downloading TikTok in Montana, and any “entity” such as the app store will be fined $10,000 per day if someone gains access to the program, but users will not face any penalties. If signed, the law would take effect until January 2024 unless Congress passes a national law covering it or TikTok cuts ties with China.

App stores don’t have the ability to geofence apps by state, so the Apple App Store and Google Play Store won’t be able to comply with the law, a representative of tech trade group TechNet told state lawmakers.

But Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said that if online gambling apps can be banned in states that don’t allow them, it should be possible to ban TikTok in Montana as well. Knudsen tweeted Friday that the bill “is a critical step in ensuring we protect the privacy of Montanans.”

Nearly half of the U.S. states, including Montana, as well as the U.S. federal government, have banned the use of TikTok on government-owned devices and networks.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last year banned the app from state government devices, citing “serious security concerns” and saying using TikTok on state devices poses a “significant risk” to sensitive state data .

Gianfort wrote in a December 2022 memo to some state officials that TikTok “collects vast amounts of data from its users’ devices, much of it unrelated to the app’s purported video-sharing goals, and provides that information to the Chinese Communist Party.” “.

On Friday, the governor declined to say whether he planned to sign the bill into law. Gianfort “will carefully consider” any and all bills the Legislature sends to his desk.

TikTok spokesman Brooke Oberwetter said the bill, if passed, would raise a legal challenge to the measure’s constitutionality. Oberwitt said the company “will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious act of government overreach.”

The FBI and Federal Communications Commission warned last year of the threat TikTok could pose to U.S. national security, including that user data obtained by the app, such as browsing history and location, could be shared with China . Concerns were fueled in late 2022 by media reports that ByteDance employees had used their access to TikTok user data to track American journalists.

While TikTok had previously stated that all U.S. user data was stored within the U.S., it later admitted that was not the case. At a congressional hearing in September 2022, TikTok executives also refused to commit to stopping the flow of U.S. data to China.

Casey Fleming, a cybersecurity expert and chief executive of strategic consulting firm BlackOps Partners, previously told the media, “All the data on your phone, everything you do, everything you store on your phone is going to be sent abroad, potentially Used against you.”

Beyond national security concerns, many have expressed concern about TikTok’s content and its potential harm to teenage mental health. In December 2022, the US state of Indiana filed two lawsuits accusing TikTok of sending user data to the CCP and falsely claiming that its products are safe for children.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.