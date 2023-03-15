Home World firecrackers and cobblestones, urban warfare
firecrackers and cobblestones, urban warfare

The clashes between the fans did not subside even at the end of Napoli-Eintracht. In front of the Royal hotel on the seafront, where German fans were thronged waiting for…

They do not appease the clashes between fans not even at the end of Napoli concord.

in front ofRoyal hotel on the seafront, where German fans were crowded waiting to be transferred to airportcontrolled by a large array of police forces, there was an assault by Neapolitan troublemakers who threw cobblestones, firecrackers and paper bombs.

Clashes also in via Chiatamone. The police then used tear gas and water cannons and repulsed the assault.

