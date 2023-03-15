The clashes between the fans did not subside even at the end of Napoli-Eintracht. In front of the Royal hotel on the seafront, where German fans were thronged waiting for…

Access the article and all the contents of the site

with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Already subscribed? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER FLASH OFFER ANNUAL 49,99€ 19€

For 1 year CHOOSE NOW MONTHLY 4,99€ €1 PER MONTH

For 3 months CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER FLASH OFFER ANNUAL 49,99€ 11,99€

For 1 year CHOOSE NOW MONTHLY 4,99€ €2 PER MONTH

For 12 months CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe