Fired male executive sues Google for rejecting Asian female boss’ indecent assault

According to an exclusive report by the “New York Post”, Olohan, a former executive in Google’s Manhattan office, filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan Superior Court on November 30 last year, and both Google and its Asian female boss, Miller, were listed as defendants. Court documents show that at a company dinner in December 2019 shortly after Olohan was promoted to general manager of catering, Google programmatic media director Miller stroked his abs and allegedly knew he liked Asian women while her own marriage Lack of “interest”. Miller knew that Orohan’s wife was also Asian.

Olohan was extremely uncomfortable with Miller’s drunken behavior.Reported to corporate human resources a week later, but was told, “If the complaint was ‘the opposite’, i.e. the woman accused a white man ofharassthat would definitely escalate.” Olohan said Miller retaliated frequently after he complained, including reporting “minor aggression” to human resources.

In August, Google fired Olohan, saying the reason for the dismissal was that Olohan was not “inclusive” enough, showed favoritism towards high-performing employees, and commented on the “walking speed” of other employees, believing that it represented the level of ability.

Olohan accused Google and Miller of discrimination, retaliation and fostering a hostile work environment, and demanded an undisclosed amount in damages. But in a statement to the New York Post, Mueller’s spokesman, Siegfried, denied the allegations against his client. (Internet photo)

