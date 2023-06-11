Firefighter hits his head and ends up in a coma after a fight in Rimini: brain death confirmed

A terrible event shook the city of Rimini in the night between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June. A 34-year-old man, a firefighter, is in irreversible coma in hospital after falling and hitting his head outside a club. The episode, which did not occur while the firefighter was on duty, would be the result of a lite and a scuffle that occurred during the night hours with another man.









Argument and brawl

The incident occurred shortly after 2 in the morningwhen one would be unleashed violent brawl between the fireman and another young man, with tragic results.

According to an initial reconstruction, the 34-year-old was in a club when a heated discussion broke out with another person. Things quickly got out of hand and the fight moved to the long field Viale Principe di Piemonte.

The fight took place in Rimini, in the hamlet of Miramare









Here, the two engaged in a violent scuffle, culminating in a disastrous fall of the fireman who hit his head violently.

Rescue and hospitalization

The 118 doctors intervened immediately, who promptly provided first aid on the spot before transporting the young man to hospital. Alas, from the very beginning, the condition of him appeared extremely serious and despair.





THE 34-year-old, employed at the Rimini fire brigade detachment located at the airport, would already be in a state of brain dead.









The investigation into the brawl

The competent authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the tragic episode, and the mobile police team is dealing with it.

Investigators already have questioned several people involved in the incident, including the property of the venue, and acquired the recordings of the security cameras present in both public and private places in the area.





The purpose of the investigations, of course, is to reconstruct with precision the dynamics of the fight and ascertain any liability.









Assault at convenience store

Another case in the news recently concerned the city of Rimini. A shopkeeper was attacked by two robbers on Friday 9 June as he tried to stop them from stealing a shirt from his convenience store.

The accident occurred in the area of Marebello. The two strangers entered the shop as normal customers, but tried to leave without paying for the item.





The shopkeeper tried to stop them and a chase ensued. The robbers fought back with violencebrutally hitting the shopkeeper, before the police arrived.









The brawl of Forlì

And in the last few days brawls and violence have followed one another unabated from north to south. In the center of Forli a video that quickly went viral showed a brutal brawl between three men with axes.

The incident took place near the Galleria Layers around 20:30 on Wednesday 7 June. In the video broadcast on various channels, the most dramatic moment portrays one of the participants, of foreign origin, falling to the ground, while the other waves his ax in a very dangerous way.







