Firefighters discovered what is happening with the fires in Greece | Info

At least 30,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and hotels on the Greek island of Rhodes, and now Corfu and Evia, after fires swept across large parts of the popular islands.

After Rhodes and Corfu, now Evia is on fire! The Greek local authorities of the island of Evia told the residents of Livadi, Potami, Pernaraki, Patanistos on the southern part of the island tonight to evacuate to the town of Karistos in the west. Those who are in Kastro, to evacuate to the city of Catholico, because a new, big fire broke out in the open air.

Central Greek vice-governor Giorgos Kelaiditis told state news agency ANA-MPA that the situation was dire: “The fire is two kilometers away, but the wind is strong, the vegetation is low, the smoke is thick and it is difficult to breathe in such conditions“, Kelaiditis said, “Katimerini” reported.

It is the third island in a row to fight terrible fires, but for now the situation is the worst on Rhodes. In a statement to the BBC, the Greek fire service apologized for what it called “chaos” on Rhodes. Firefighters describe the fires as the most difficult they have faced so far. Namely, since Tuesday, the island has been fighting fires supported by strong winds. More than 35,000 people were evacuated by land and sea to safety. According to information from the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection in Greece, there are no reported injuries.

Winds and a nine-kilometer fire front from the center of the island to the eastern beaches created extreme conditions, fire service spokesman Vasilis Vartakojannis said: “OThis is not a fire that will be put out tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. We will be dealing with him for days”added Vartakojanis.

Deputy Mayor Konstantinos Taraslias explained that the wind turned 180 degrees this morning and the fire grew stronger, stretching for kilometers towards the tourist area. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that crisis management was activated in order to evacuate foreign citizens.

Above the houses and the church

About 200 firefighters and five helicopters are involved in extinguishing the fire on Rhodes. There is currently a battle to put out the fires at Lermon and Lardos. In the interior of the island, the fire reached the town of Lerma, where houses and a church are burning.

Georg Hadjimarkos, the regional governor, said the ongoing evacuation operation had been slowed by fires that cut off some roadways. “Our goal is to protect human lives,” the governor said.

Tourists and some locals have been moved to sports halls, schools and conference centers on the island and will remain there overnight as firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Evacuated tourists were placed on three ferries anchored in the port of Rhodes.

Firefighters say tourists are being safely evacuated from the affected areas of Rhodes – which represent less than 10% of the island’s tourist accommodation – and are being diverted to other hotels. Tri hotels in the area of ​​Kiotari reported fire damage.

Private boats joined the Greek coast guard in helping to evacuate people from the beaches in the east of the island. They reported that Greek navy ships were also sailing towards the area popular with tourists. Some of the evacuees are housed in a closed stadium on the island, according to the deputy mayor of Rhodes.

Evacuated from the hotel, then trapped on the beach

Greek television showed long lines of tourists with suitcases being taken to safety, with smoke in the background. A British woman she said she was evacuated from the hotel where she was staying with her sister and daughter, but was then trapped on the beach with hundreds of others in the sweltering heat.

Andrea Lejfield, from Cheshire, said she had been on a boat trip “but it was getting really scary”. “We asked to go back, so they picked us up and said they couldn’t go any further, so we’d have to wait on the beach for a while,” she said. “While we were waiting, the fire was coming towards the beach. The beach was a dead end,” she added, noting that hundreds of people were fleeing.

Then the ship arrived, in which only women and children were allowed, she said. “I slipped under someone’s legs and managed to get on board”

We had to follow our instincts

Mark Cook was evacuated by speedboat. “We have just literally escaped from a five star luxury resort by boat in the middle of rough conditions. “Poor visibility, smoke inhalation. We had to follow our instincts instead of instructions“, he told the BBC.

Firefighters continue to battle dozens of fires across the country. The area west of Athens is among the hardest hit areas, along with Laconia in the southern Peloponnese, Rhodes and now Corfu where evacuations have also been ordered.Authorities are warning of a very high risk of new fires as temperatures continue to rise.

People are being advised to stay at home and tourist sites – including the ancient Acropolis in Athens – will be closed during the hottest parts of the next two days.

