Firefighters in Novi Sad rescued people from the water Info

Firefighters in Novi Sad rescued a young man from the flood.

Source: Twitter/ @nenad83

Novi Sad was hit by a severe storm on Thursday evening. The streets in this city were flooded, and many vehicles were stuck in the water, so some needed help. The video, which was published on social networks, shows how the firefighters found themselves where those in need were most needed.

One vehicle remained almost completely submerged in Novi Sad. As can be seen in the video, which was published on Twitter, the water reached almost to the roof. There is a young man on the roof of the vehicle, and as stated on the social network, and the firefighters entered the water almost up to their shoulders to help him get out of the situation safely.



The video also shows that the young man was helped to take things out of the vehicle. The video was published with the comment: “Firefighters from Novi Sad in action to save vehicles and passengers. Kudos guys for the sacrifice!”, it was written on Twitter.

(WORLD)