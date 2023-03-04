Firefighters in Supetar on Brač had a somewhat bizarre intervention that included a bicycle.

Source: Facebook

Namely, as they explained on their Facebook profile, after receiving a call from the municipal warden, they went to the scene and saw an unusual scene.

Namely, the firefighters had to remove a bicycle from the light pole.

“We are not sure whether today’s intervention is the result of delinquent behavior or a child’s play that went in the wrong direction, but at the request of the city municipal orderly, the bicycle was safely and undamaged removed from the post and stored in our warehouse, so we invite the owner to contact us as soon as possible “, the firefighters wrote, reports the Croatian media.