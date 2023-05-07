Fires difficult to tame in Canada, the red sky in the Alberta area – Corriere TV

13
Several fires have broken out in recent days in Canada, in the Alberta area, near Edmonton. Thousands evacuated because of the fires that are difficult to tame, between wind and drought. Several videos are circulating on social media of people who have filmed the smoke, red sky and flames in the area. (Twitter)
May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023, 12:19 am
