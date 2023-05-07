Home » Fires difficult to tame in Canada, the red sky in the Alberta area – Corriere TV
World

Fires difficult to tame in Canada, the red sky in the Alberta area – Corriere TV

by admin
Fires difficult to tame in Canada, the red sky in the Alberta area – Corriere TV

Several fires have broken out in recent days in Canada, in the Alberta area, near Edmonton. Thousands evacuated because of the fires that are difficult to tame, between wind and drought. Several videos are circulating on social media of people who have filmed the smoke, red sky and flames in the area. (Twitter)

May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023, 12:19 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Multi-country pre-orders of Merck's infection treatment oral medicine Canada is reviewing | Oral infection treatment medicine | molnupiravir

You may also like

Harry’s solitude: a few goodbyes and straight to...

Real Madrid, Unicaja, ACB League | Sports

Ukraine: Patriot shot down Russian hypersonic missile

The love story of Dragan Jovanović and Branka...

Waterpolo Palermo conquers Civitavecchia and conquers salvation in...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Monday...

Udinese-Sampdoria | Sottil: “Beto we will try to...

Dead fish on Ada Ciganlija | Info

A teacher was arrested in Odžaci for illegal...

In Moscow preparations for Victory Day- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy