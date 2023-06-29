Fires in Canada continue to fill many American cities with smoke

Loading player

Worst fire season in Canadian history continues to have effects on many cities in the north of the United States, plunged in recent days by the smoke that seriously affects the quality of the air. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday issued air quality alerts in 17 different states, where about one-third of the US population lives. In many large cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Minneapolis, the authorities have advised the population to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and advised the most fragile people to stay at home.

Already in early June, many cities in the northern United States had been enveloped in thick smoke, which made the air grayish and in some cases orange, depending on the light. The smoke comes from hundreds of fires that have occurred or are still raging in Canada: fires in Canada are common in the season from June to August, mostly in the western provinces, but this year they go on from May especially in the eastern ones. The current one is the worst fire season in Canadian history, with over 77,000 square kilometers of land already burned, far more than the all-time peak of 1989: the figure is twenty times higher than the average for the last ten years.

Smoke has developed from these fires over the past few days mostly moved on the so-called Great Lakes region, which includes eight American states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) and the Canadian Ontario.

A sky full of smoke was also visible during public appointments of President Joe Biden visiting Chicago, a city where an air hazard index reached 217 according to AirNow, an app run by the government agency for environmental protection: a level above 100 is considered of concern for citizens with some previous respiratory problems. In Detroit the same index indicated a value of 203, in Cincinnati 185. Chicago, Washington and Detroit are currently three of the top four cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to the surveys of the Swiss institute IQAir.

The air conditions have led city governments to limit outdoor activities: swimming pools, water parks and summer camps for children have been closed in Cleveland and Madison. Many cities have extended shelter services for the homeless into daytime hours, normally only at night, and the use of surgical masks outside has been recommended.

The thicker blanket of smoke during Thursday is expected to leave the affected cities, moving east and again threatening New York as well. This situation could become frequent in the coming weeks if the number of fires in Canadian forests is not reduced.

Smoke from the Canadian fires has also crossed the Atlantic and reached Europe: it happened for the first time in the second week of June, while the atmospheric data monitoring service of the European scientific collaboration agency Copernicus reports the presence of smoke from from Canada to Spain, France and the British Isles from Monday the 26th: it should leave Europe by Thursday evening.

We continue to monitor closely the remarkable episode of smoke transport from the #CanadaFires over Europe, currently over Ireland, France & Spain. It will be moving eastwards in the coming days according to the #CopernicusAtmosphere forecast. More 👉 pic.twitter.com/dCrX0edy4n — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) June 28, 2023

There are currently 497 different wildfires in Canada, of which 250 are considered “out of control”. Fires are caused mainly from human activity and lightning, but they develop so much and are more likely due to climatic conditions, with rising temperatures and less rainfall making vegetation drier and more flammable.

It is not possible to automatically attribute individual extreme events to climate change without specific studies, but we know that global warming increases the risks – for example of greater droughts – and requires measures to prevent them and limit the damage.

