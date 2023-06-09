Un video in time lapse issued by National Weather Service shows how fast the city of New York she covered herself in a very dense blanket of smoke and ash, resulting from the fires in Canada. In a few hours the haze literally makes the skyline disappear. The governor of New York Kathy Hochul declared a state of “emergency”. The Aqi index reached 342, a level believed to be “dangerous” for all residents, making the city the most polluted in the world.

The article Fires in Canada, so the blanket of smoke and ash erases the New York skyline in a few hours: the timelapse video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

