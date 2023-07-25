Fires in Croatia | Info

The Croatian Fire Association announced this evening that the fire, which broke out in the afternoon in the area of ​​Seget Gornji-Labinštica in the Split-Dalmatia County, is under the control of firefighters, while the fire near Dubrovnik is spreading.

Source: MONDO/Ana Ćešić

The press release states that the hurricane south in Dubrovnik-Neretva County caused a large spread of fires in the open air in the area of ​​Župa Dubrovnik, and that due to the wind, the air force could not operate.

The announcement adds that along with local forces and members of the Dubrovnik Intervention Fire Department, members of the Split, Zadar and Šibenik intervention fire departments were sent to the fire scene, and there are about 130 firefighters on the ground.

“At the moment, the facilities are not threatened, but it is a large extinguishing front that is made difficult by the strong wind. Firefighters from the Split-Dalmatia and Istria counties are also on standby, and maximum effort is being made to stop the fire,” said chief fire commander Slavko Tucaković.

The fire chief of the Dubrovnik-Neretva County Stjepan Simović said that the situation on the ground is not good.

“After last night’s fight and all the good things we did, due to the extremely strong wind in the afternoon, we have a fire again, perhaps more difficult and demanding. At the moment it does not threaten houses, but it is very certain that it will happen,” he said.

According to him, the fire had moved to Bosnia and Herzegovina, then returned.

“It has expanded a lot. Additional fire brigades are coming, we have called additional tanker trucks, people are coming from the whole county. We need to set up house defenses. Dubrovnik parish is a tourist place, there are many residential buildings, it is a small municipality, but there are many people,” stated Simović.

About 60 firefighters with 20 vehicles took part in extinguishing the fire in Seget, and three “air tractors” helped them from the air.

The commander of the Seget Vranjic Voluntary Fire Company, Blaško Milat, said that with the help of the air force, they managed to bring the fire under control in a short period of time.

“It is estimated that around 10 hectares have been burned. Work is still being done on the rehabilitation of the fire, which will have to be fundamental. Every morning before dawn, the north wind comes and that makes extinguishing difficult. That’s why we plan to do everything during the night so that we wait for the morning peacefully,” said Milat.

The commander of the Trogir firefighting operational zone, Marin Buble, told Hina that this is an uninhabited area where there are cottages, but they are not threatened by fire.

(Srna)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

