Thousands of tourists are leaving the Hawaiian island of Maui after the wildfires that are sweeping the island and after the huge blaze that destroyed the city of Lahaina and left it “like a war zone,” according to Canadian tourist Brandon Wilson, who is waiting for a flight back to home. The airport is crowded and hundreds of people wait in line.

