Home » Fires in Palermo, the Democratic Party starts collecting signatures: “Lack of prevention”
World

Fires in Palermo, the Democratic Party starts collecting signatures: “Lack of prevention”

by admin
Fires in Palermo, the Democratic Party starts collecting signatures: “Lack of prevention”

by livesicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The signatures collected are already 700, but the goal is more ambitious and will involve the whole province: the Democratic Party of Palermo has written a document that points the finger at the municipality and the region for the management of fires of last July 25 and calls citizens to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fires in Palermo, the Democratic Party starts collecting signatures: “Failure to prevent” appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  [Pandemic 9.4]News: The third dose of US-based vaccine is limited to Pfizer | Chinese Communist virus | Wuhan pneumonia | COVID-19

You may also like

Palermo, Sferracavallo mourns the death of Giovanni: “Loyal...

The nominees for the 2023 VMAs – MONDO...

Pretrial Commission Recommends Withdrawing Jurisdiction of Deputy Erick...

Udinese-Catanzaro / The officials: Zemura wins the ballot...

Meteorologist Ivan Ristić on the African cyclone Nero...

Novak Djokovic’s draw in Cincinnati | Sports

Why Russia wants to go back to the...

The mountaineer accused of failing to rescue a...

Taiwan’s vice president will stop over in the...

Fires in Hawaii: at least 55 dead but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy