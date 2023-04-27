Fires of Rubicon arrives in August, gameplay revelation

Bandai Namco today announced that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubiconthe new mech game by From Software (Elder Ring, Dark Souls), will arrive on our consoles on August 25th.

For the occasion, the publisher also released the first gameplay trailer of the game, showing the intense battles between mechs that will see us as protagonists. Here it is below, together with a brief description of the game provided by the developers and a set of images.

A mysterious new substance called “Coral” has been discovered on a remote planet, Rubicon 3. As a source of energy, this material was expected to be able to dramatically increase humanity’s technological and communication capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and surrounding stars in flames and storms, creating a fiery star system. Nearly half a century later, the Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by catastrophe. Extraterrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight for control of the substance. The player will infiltrate the Rubicon as an independent mercenary and find themselves battling for substance with the corporations and other factions. With highly mobile and customizable mechas, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will throw players into fast-paced battles where they can take full advantage of offensive and defensive maneuvers both on the ground and in the air to outrun enemies. To be the most successful and profitable mercenaries in Rubicon 3, players will need to master rapidly changing combat distances, using the environment to protect themselves, and omnidirectional battles to overcome enemies and challenging situations.