Home » Fires, Syracuse under siege, isolated Miano village, residents extinguishing the fires
World

Fires, Syracuse under siege, isolated Miano village, residents extinguishing the fires

by admin
Fires, Syracuse under siege, isolated Miano village, residents extinguishing the fires

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

Syracuse is surrounded by flames, in particular the area between Viale Epipoli and the Miano village, north of the city. A petrol station has gone up in flames, as well as a car showroom, with several cars incinerated, many houses are at risk, and a hotel has been evacuated. Isolated residents, “we are putting out the fires”…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fires, Syracuse under siege, isolated Miano Village, residents putting out the fires appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  2022, a year destined to shine

You may also like

Marta Minujín at Pinacoteca de São Paulo –...

Store specializing in niche fragrances from Brazil at...

The Legislative Directorate Organization Releases Updated Rankings of...

Udinese market – Official: Kabasele is a new...

Udinese-Leipzig / Official formations: Thauvin and Beto very...

Brony James NBA Biography and Match Against Mega...

The beaten veterinarian from Bogatić passed away Info

A Russian plane fired deterrent rockets at an...

What happened to the American soldier who illegally...

Iliad also in specialized phone shops: Iliad Space...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy