Fireworks shows, concerts, exhibition visits… “Happy Changsha, Charming Star City” New Year’s Day series of activities continue to be exciting

The sense of New Year’s ceremony is waiting for you to experience

The fireworks show in Tongguan Kiln Ancient Town during the Chinese New Year this year, the New Year’s Eve fireworks will light up the ancient town again.

Window of the World held lion dance activities during the Chinese New Year this year, and the upcoming New Year’s Eve activities are still rich and colorful.Both were taken by Wang Zhiwei, an all-media reporter from Changsha Evening News

Changsha Evening News, December 30th (correspondent Wang Liurong, all-media reporter Ning Shaou) A New Year’s Eve fireworks will release the joy to the fullest; bursts of cheers will spread the happiness factor to every corner. Go to the concert hall to feel the shock and beauty of the New Year’s concert; go to the scenic spot to experience the fun and exciting special activities; go to the cultural museum venues to taste the fragrance of reading and appreciate the diverse arts… During the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival, the theme of “Happy Changsha, Charming Star City” cultural tourism series The event will continue to provide cultural and tourism feasts for the general public and tourists. Civilized tourism is in Changsha, and in Changsha, this is how it should be played on New Year’s Day!

New Year’s Eve Carnival Watching Fireworks

Changsha Window of the World‘s New Year’s Eve fireworks, blooming romantically at zero o’clock. Going to Changsha Window of the World for the New Year’s Eve will not only surprise you with the fireworks show, but let’s count down together, embrace, and let the touch and romance heat up in your heart. The sense of ceremony you are looking forward to can be found here. Festive activities such as drone New Year’s Eve carnival show, snow spray carnival, stove cooking, red-nosed clown hilarious theater, carnival parade and other festive activities make the New Year’s ceremony feel easy to grasp.

The Movie Town New Year’s Eve Anime Fireworks Festival will also be presented. A unique New Year’s Eve party, fireworks, snowfall, and animation festivals are in place, and a full-scale carnival feast is about to begin. Quickly lock the happy coordinates “Huayi Brothers (Changsha) Movie Town”, and let the movie town arrange your sense of New Year’s Eve ceremony.

Fireworks are not limited to urban areas. On December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023, Liuyang will hold New Year’s Eve fireworks and New Year’s fireworks. Scenic spots such as Tongguan Kiln Ancient Town also have New Year’s Eve events such as fireworks shows.

Concerts and art exhibitions accompany you towards the new year

It is also a good choice to bid farewell to 2022 with a concert on New Year’s Eve. On the 31st, the Xiangjiang Hall of the Changsha Concert Hall will launch the 4th New Year’s Eve Concert of Guo Sen, Shi Yijie, Zhao Yue & Changsha Concert Hall. Shi Yijie, an old friend of Changsha music fans, will sing again, come and listen.

On New Year’s Day, Changsha Concert Hall will also launch the broadcast and guided tour of “2023 Vienna New Year’s Concert”. This is also a grand event of elegant music, and Star City music fans should not miss it.

The major exhibitions will also continue to be popular during the New Year’s Day. “The Realm of Fangyuan-Bronze Mirror Exhibition of Hunan Museum” is worth recommending. This exhibition exhibits more than 200 pieces of bronze mirrors and related cultural relics. Through the combination of objects and scenes, it interprets the shapes, decorations, and inscriptions of bronze mirrors in different eras, presenting the development of ancient Chinese bronze mirrors to the audience.

“Foundation – Exhibition of Su Xinping, Zhang Enli and Wang Yuyang’s Works” was exhibited at the Hunan Museum at the same time. The exhibition covers a variety of creative media such as oil painting, sculpture, and installation, and the works keep pace with the times.

In addition, exhibitions such as “Sino-French Environmental Month–Traveling the World of Coral Reefs”, “‘India-Technique’–The History of Printing Technology Development in Ancient China“, “Zhushan Charm–Special Exhibition of Jingdezhen Modern Literati Porcelain Paintings” and other exhibitions are still in Changsha Books Exhibition halls and other venues. For the holidays, don’t stay at home, go to a performance and feel the baptism of art.

