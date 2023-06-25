Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 24th Feature: Firm Confidence and Work Together to Create a New Era of Global Development—Written on the First Anniversary of the High-level Dialogue on Global Development

Xinhua News Agency reporter Su Liang Du Jing Zhang Yuan

“We need to recognize the general trend of world development, strengthen our confidence, act together, and work together to promote global development and create a development pattern featuring inclusive balance, coordination and inclusiveness, win-win cooperation, and common prosperity. .”

On June 24, 2022, at the Global Development High-Level Dialogue, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a series of practical measures on the implementation of the global development initiative, pointing out the direction for the advancement of the initiative and marking that the initiative has entered a new stage of pragmatic cooperation.

Those who plan for righteousness will succeed, and those who do things for the people will succeed. Over the past year, in the face of the complex international situation, China has actively implemented global development initiatives, continuously gathered broader international consensus, brought together stronger development forces, and conveyed the strong voice of the times to achieve common development and prosperity.

Promoting global development “refocusing”

The development of the world today is facing unprecedented challenges. The century-old changes have deepened with unprecedented intensity, and the characteristics of turbulent change have become more prominent. The growth momentum of the world economy is insufficient, the gap between the North and the South continues to widen, and food and energy crises plague many countries. Halfway through the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the implementation progress has fallen behind expectations.

The global development process is facing severe challenges, and mankind is faced with an urgent choice of where to go.

Development is the eternal theme of human society. In September 2021, President Xi Jinping proposed a global development initiative, which received active support and enthusiastic response from the international community. At the Global Development High-Level Dialogue, President Xi Jinping proceeded from the future and destiny of all human beings, had an insight into the general trend, and emphasized that development should be placed at the center of the international agenda to jointly create an international environment conducive to development.

“President Xi Jinping’s proposition is in the interests of the Chinese people and the people of the world,” said Stephen Perry, chairman of the British 48 Group Club.

In recent years, China has continued to make tangible contributions to global development. In the ten years since the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative was proposed, it has attracted more than three-quarters of the world‘s countries and 32 international organizations to participate in it, pulling in investment of nearly one trillion US dollars, forming more than 3,000 cooperation projects, and creating 420,000 jobs, helping 40 million people out of poverty.

Since the launch of the Global Development Initiative, it has created new opportunities and injected new momentum for the common development of the world. At present, more than 100 countries and international organizations have supported the initiative, and nearly 70 countries have participated in the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative”.

“Thailand’s joining the ‘Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative’ fully demonstrates its confidence in China‘s cooperation and development with other countries.” Pini, former deputy prime minister of Thailand and chairman of the Thailand-China Cultural Promotion Committee, emphasized that under the current unprecedented complex international environment, China‘s appeal to the international community to “refocus” on global development is significant.

From the avenue to simplicity, hard work is the key. Since the Global Development High-level Dialogue was held one year ago, various practical measures proposed by China have been implemented one after another, and many projects have been completed or achieved early results. In the past year, the Chinese government has approved and arranged 1,000 human resources development cooperation projects, and provided 20,000 training places, basically covering all the countries of the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative”. The “Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund” and “China-United Nations Peace and Development Fund” established by China have become two important funding platforms for China to support global development initiative project cooperation. At present, the total number of practical cooperation projects in the global development initiative project library has exceeded 100, and nearly 40 developing countries are benefiting from them.

“In the process of global development, many countries say more than they do, but China‘s proposals and programs are very important.” Professor Zhao Suisheng of the University of Denver in the United States emphasized.

Ahmed Saeed, an expert on Chinese affairs in Egypt and the president of Egypt’s Hikmet Cultural Industry Group, said that China‘s measures have brought practical help to countries around the world, effectively promoted common development, and enhanced the confidence of other developing countries in their development.

Fostering global development “accelerators”

The world today is brewing new great changes. Big data, cloud computing, blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other new technologies have brought about a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial revolution. The emergence of digital technology and green low-carbon technology has brought broader opportunities for the common development of all countries in the world. .

How to make new technologies better serve global development and avoid the technological gap from further widening the gap between the North and the South is a major issue facing all countries in the world.

Innovation is the first driving force for development. At the Global Development High-level Dialogue, President Xi Jinping called for promoting technological and institutional innovation, accelerating technology transfer and knowledge sharing, promoting the development of modern industries, bridging the digital divide, accelerating low-carbon transformation, and promoting the realization of a stronger, greener and healthier world. develop.

“China has many practices that can be shared with the world in promoting global development cooperation.” Navid Hanif, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development of the United Nations, said that as China continues to promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and practice The practical measures of the global development initiative have been implemented, and China has achieved important results in promoting the realization of sustainable development goals, green transportation, green infrastructure construction and other fields.

In September 2022, China will hold a ministerial meeting of the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative” and release the list of the first batch of projects in the Global Development Initiative Project Bank. Smart Customs, Smart Border, and Smart Unicom” cooperation, initiated the establishment of the World Digital Education Alliance, and jointly launched the formulation of the “Global Action Plan for Replacing Plastic with Bamboo” with the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization, and announced the “Sustainable Development Science Satellite” launched by China in November 2021 No. 1″ data is open and shared globally.

“China will add new impetus to the common development of the world.” Ding Ke, director of the Asia Economic Research Institute of Japan External Trade Organization, said that China actively shares experience with developing countries in digital transformation and green transformation, which will effectively bridge the digital divide and promote green development. increase.

In recent years, China has actively promoted the implementation of new technologies in developing countries, effectively promoting global sustainable development. In Pakistan, the Karot Hydropower Station built by Chinese companies has become a “green pearl” on the Jhelum River; in Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries, China‘s cloud computing and digital technology are used in the cultivation of crops, further improving agricultural efficiency ; In Africa, China and Africa have joined hands to create “Digital Africa” ​​to help African countries eliminate the “digital divide”, which has changed the face of Africa and the lives of ordinary people in Africa…

Cavens Adhir, an expert on international affairs in Kenya, said that in the past decade, China has used various methods to stimulate the innovation and growth potential of emerging economies, help African countries create jobs and promote inclusive growth in the digital economy. The contribution rate of Chinese enterprises in Africa to Africa’s economic development exceeds 20%, which fully reflects the pragmatic and mutually beneficial partnership between China and Africa.

Build a community of shared future for global development

At present, 1.2 billion people in nearly 70 countries around the world are facing epidemic, food, energy, and debt crises, and nearly 800 million people are living in hunger. The Human Development Index has declined for two consecutive years. How to make the fruits of development benefit everyone is the key to promoting common global development and supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Only when the people of all countries live a good life, can prosperity last, security be guaranteed, and human rights have a foundation.” At the Global Development High-Level Dialogue, President Xi Jinping called on developed countries to fulfill their obligations and developing countries to deepen cooperation. The North and the South should meet each other halfway to build a global partnership for development that is united, equal, balanced, and inclusive, so that no country or individual will be left behind.

“Economic development that allows people to live a good life is good development!” said Gonzalo Gigino, an assistant researcher at the Argentine National Council for Scientific and Technological Research. The century of global development provides a new paradigm and draws a blueprint for a more balanced global development that benefits more countries and people.

In recent years, nearly 20 international organizations and international non-governmental organizations, including the United Nations Development Program, have jointly implemented aid projects, benefiting tens of millions of people in more than 100 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America…

At the same time, China continues to contribute Chinese experience and Chinese solutions to the capacity building of developing countries. China has helped Grenada formulate a national development strategy plan, provided Zimbabwe with policy advice on special economic zones and state-owned enterprise reform, and helped Cambodia formulate a national road network plan and a modern agricultural development plan, etc…

“China has conveyed a voice to the world that development should be people-oriented and improve the well-being of all mankind, not just serve the interests of a certain country or a certain group.” Julio Rios, a well-known Spanish expert on China issues He praised that the recovery of the world economy is not enough, and the people of all countries must feel the fruits of common development.

Zhang Yun, director of the New Zealand China Business Association, said that President Xi Jinping emphasized the people-centered approach and continuously improved the people’s sense of happiness and satisfaction, which demonstrated China‘s development philosophy.

If you agree, you can achieve anything. In the face of changes in the world, times and history, President Xi Jinping took a long-term view, pointed out the direction for coping with various challenges facing the world and solving various global problems, and drew a blueprint for building a global development community with a shared future. From the high-level co-construction of the “Belt and Road” to the proposal and continuous promotion of practical cooperation in global development initiatives, China‘s practice of promoting global common development will continue to open up new space, provide new opportunities, and inject new impetus for the world‘s common development and cooperation. China joins hands with all countries in the world to create a bright future of development and prosperity on the road of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

