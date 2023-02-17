Born on an uncertain date on the coast of the Gulf of Benin, in the land of Courá, Rosa Courana was enslaved and sold to slave traders, being disembarked in Rio de Janeiro in 1725, at the age of six.

She lived for eight years in captivity in Rio de Janeiro, when she was raped by her owner and “disgracefully treated”, sold to a buyer in Minas Gerais in 1733, when she was 14 years old. Its owner became Dona Ana Garcês de Morais, who lived in the vicinity of Mariana. There she remained for 20 years, during which she also became a prostitute, giving her body to slaves who worked in the extraction of gold.

Close to 30 years old, Rosa contracted a disease that caused her excruciating pain and prostrated her to the ground. She started hallucinating.

Around 1748 he sold his meager possessions – jewelry and clothes collected from the sale of the body – and distributed everything to the poor. She began attending masses and liturgies and gained fame as a prophetess in Mariana, Ouro Preto, São João del Rei and later in Rio de Janeiro, where she went in 1751.

renamed itself Rosa Maria Egipciaca da Vera Cruz in honor of Santa Maria Egípcíana, who, according to legend, was also a prostitute before the manifestations of Holiness.

Rosa was accompanied by Father Francisco Gonçalves Lopes, known as Father Xota-Diabos (Enxota-Diabos) for being an exorcist, who became her confessor. She was admired by the people and even some members of the church, claimed to have visions of the Baby Jesus in ecstasy, and prophesied future events, such as a probable earthquake that would occur in Rio de Janeiro similar to the one that shook Lisbon in 1750.

She wrote a book with 250 sheets called “Sacred Theology of God’s Love, Brilliant Light of Pilgrim Souls”, in which she describes the sensory experience of contact with the Child Jesus, from whom she received the title and charge of being Mother of Justice. She herself would be the wife of the Holy Trinity, the new Redeemer of the world.

At the same time, it held religious worship sessions, which mixed elements of Christian mysticism with Afro-Brazilian practices, including dancing around the altar and the use of a pipe.

For these and other reasons, the Catholic Church considered her a heretic and false saint. She was denounced by the Bishop of Rio de Janeiro to the Tribunal of the Inquisition in Lisbon in 1762. She was eventually arrested and sent with the priest to Lisbon, where she remained in the prison of the Holy Office until the following year. The process ended in 1765, and the penalty applied was not identified.

Therefore, his name was forgotten until, recently, his memory was rescued by popular culture and now becomes the theme of the 2023 Carnival of the Viradouros Samba School, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Rosa Maria Egipciaca was a very important woman for the history, religiosity and memory of the people of African descent. Celebrating it on the Avenue is a way of honoring all this legacy”, said Rafaela Dalbem, Geography advisor for the Positivo Teaching System.