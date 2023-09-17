First civilian cargo ships dock at Ukrainian port on Black Sea since Russia ended grain agreement

Two civilian cargo ships have docked at a Ukrainian port on the Black Sea, marking the first time this has happened since Russia ended the grain agreement. Olexander Kubrakov, the head of the Deputy Government of Ukraine, announced the news on Saturday. The shipping companies of the vessels, named Resilient Africa and Aroyat, have stated that they intended to load approximately 20,000 tons of wheat destined for African and Asian countries at the port of Chornomorsk.

The two ships sail under the flag of Palau and their crew members consist of citizens of Ukrainian, Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Egyptian origin. While the arrival time at Chornomorsk was not specified by Kubrakov, tracking website MarineTraffic confirmed that both ships were already in the port later that afternoon.

Since the start of the invasion in February 2022, Russia has blocked Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, causing concerns about potential famine due to Ukraine being a major grain exporter. To address this issue, the UN and Turkey acted as intermediaries in negotiating an international agreement that would enable Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach world markets from three ports, including Chornomorsk. However, after the agreement expired in July, Moscow refused to extend it.

Following the expiration of the agreement, Russia began attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure. In response, Kyiv established a temporary corridor through the Black Sea for civilian ships to transit, though at their own risk. While five cargo ships have used this corridor to leave Ukrainian ports, none had yet called at Ukrainian ports until now.

The arrival of these two cargo ships provides hope for the resumption of international trade for Ukraine and demonstrates a small but significant breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.