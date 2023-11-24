First confirmations for PortAmérica 2024

La Azucreira de Portas once again hosts the PortAmérica festival at the beginning of June, the definitive meeting between melodies and flavors from both sides of the Atlantic, programming great heads of indie and pop and a wide gastronomic offer. The festival already has a first preview of the poster that will make up its next edition in 2024, in which 18 bands and 18 chefs appear.

As for music, the performances of Carlos Sadness, Marilia Monzón, Mondra, Rodrigo Cuevas, Sarria, Shinova, Sonido Gallo Negro, Standstill y The Rapants.

On the gastronomic side, the ephemeral restaurant ShowRocking will have chefs of the stature of Begoña Rodrigo, Edgar Núñez, Javi Olleros or Maca de Castro, commissioned by chef Pepe Solla. The concept, as we saw last year, is to offer unique gourmet skewers created especially for the festival.

The tickets for this edition will go on sale next Tuesday, November 28 at 12:00 p.m. at the official festival website.

