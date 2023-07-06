first details and games present

After revealing it at the [email protected] Showcase announcement on July 11, Microsoft today released more details about the[email protected] Demo Festrevealing that the event will take place from 11 to 17 July and will see it appear on the Store 40+ demos of upcoming indie titles.

The full list of upcoming titles will be announced on the 11th itself, but in the meantime, here’s a little preview of some of the more interesting games:

Demonschool

Necrosoft Games / Ghost Games

An RPG with tactical elements and a creepy, horror atmosphere, Demonschool lets you survive college life as Faye, the last living demon hunter. Experience unique tactical battles, build relationships with friends, complete wacky side-quests, and battle gigantic bosses, all while unraveling the island’s demonic mystery.

Sea of Stars

Sabotage Studio

Promising a touch of Sabotage in every system, Sea of ​​Stars aims to modernize the classic RPG in terms of turn-based combat, storytelling, exploration and interactions with the environment, while offering a hearty slice of nostalgia and the good old , simple fun.

The Wandering Village

Stray Fawn Studio

A city-building simulation game on the back of a giant wandering creature! Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the behemoth. Can you survive together in this hostile but beautiful post-apocalyptic world, contaminated by poisonous plants?

Worldless

Noname / Coatsink

Worldless is a stylized 2D adventure platformer, with innovative combat and mind-bending interpretive storytelling. Players will move between the physical and astral planes within a formless world, embarking on a journey of growth and self-understanding. With a huge variety of enemies, bosses and abilities to unlock and several abstract yet beautiful areas to explore, coupled with curated sound effects and a gorgeous OST composed by Berlinist (Gris), Worldless will leave players feeling immersed and challenged as they navigate their journey. towards a new beginning.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

