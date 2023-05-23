First edition of African Fashion Week Brasil in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

The first edition of African Fashion Week Brasil takes place from May 25th to 27th, from 10 am to 6 pm, at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo. Riachuelo will wear models from more than 15 fashion shows that will be created by African and Brazilian designers.

The Brazilian version is part of the African Fashion Week global circuit, which currently covers London (England) and Nigeria. The movement was founded by Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, in 2011, and is in its 13th edition.

With a focus on African diversity, the fashion week aims to help combat the structural racism that still keeps the fashion market “Eurocentric”.

“Most Afro-centric fashion producers in Brazil do not have access to different types of African fabrics. Each African country has its own type of fabric and variations in prints,” pointed out Sillvana Saraiva, CEO of Africa Fashion Week, in a statement.

The main objective of African Fashion Week Brasil is to promote diversity and contribute to the end of structural racism, with a focus on fashion.

In the three days of lineup, African Fashion Week Brasil will have exhibitors in the space, in addition to 15 shows, of which 11 are from African brands. Among the participating labels are Abi Creations, Chiefo!, Piillz Poizn, Fashion by Ashani, Ateliê Taússy Daniel, Blingshiki and Ejiro Amos Tafiri. Brazilian stylists who address ancestry will also be on the schedule. This is the case of Céu and Júnior Rocha, founders of the label Meninos Rei, as well as Mônica Anjos and Kuavi.

Free entry – upon registration at site of the event

Take note: Expo Center Norte (Rua José Bernardo Pinto, 333 – Vila Guilherme, São Paulo – SP)