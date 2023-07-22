First-Ever Foreign Port Visit: U.S. Navy Commissioned Warship Serves in Sydney, Australia

U.S. Navy Ship Serves in Foreign Port for First Time

The United States commissioned a warship in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, the first time a U.S. Navy vessel has served in a foreign port. The ceremony took place during the biennial US-Australia “Sacrifice Saber” military exercise, which involves multiple countries.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On Saturday (July 22), the United States held a commissioning ceremony for a warship in Sydney, Australia. This is the first time that a US Navy ship has served in a foreign port. The two allies are strengthening military ties in response to China‘s growing regional influence.

The Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship, named after a Royal Australian Navy cruiser, was commissioned at a ceremony at the Australian Naval Base in Sydney Harbour, officially joining the U.S. Navy’s active-duty fleet. That cruiser was sunk in 1942 while supporting U.S. Marines landing on Guadalcanal.

“Australians can be proud that for the first time in the history of the US Navy, this warship, designed by a local factory in Western Australia and named after HMS Canberra, will serve here,” Australian Defense Minister Mark Mars said in a statement.

He added that the service of US warships in Australian waters reflected “our shared commitment to upholding the rules-based order”.

“Body Saber” exercise to demonstrate military strength and unity

The ceremony took place during the biennial Talisman Saber military exercise between the United States and Australia. The exercise is seen as a show of military strength and unity as China builds up its capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercises are held across Australia for two weeks and include simulated land and air combat and amphibious landings.

In addition to Australia and the United States, troops from Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Tonga and the United Kingdom also participated in the exercise.

Germany’s first participation in the “Saber Saber”

Germany is taking part in the exercise for the first time, sending 210 paratroopers and marines to bolster the European country’s presence in the region.

Under the AUKUS (Australian, British and US military alliance) project announced in March, the US and UK have agreed to help Australia purchase a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

In addition, the United States will also sell three US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to Australia in the early 2030s, and Australia can choose to buy two more.

U.S. Expands Military Deployment in Asia-Pacific

In other news, the United States is expanding its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region. According to reports, the U.S. military has gained access to more Philippine military bases, allowing them to keep an eye on key locations like the disputed areas of the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin also announced increased military equipment deployment on the Korean peninsula to enhance joint training and planning with South Korea. Additionally, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to adjust the U.S. military presence on Okinawa to enhance anti-ship capabilities in preparation for potential Chinese aggression in the region. The United States has also reopened its embassy in the Solomon Islands as part of its efforts to counter China‘s growing influence in the Pacific. Lastly, the U.S. continues to sell arms to Taiwan, further solidifying its support for the country.

These developments come amidst growing tensions and concerns about China‘s expanding military influence in the region. The United States and its allies are working together to maintain a strong presence and uphold the rules-based order in the Asia-Pacific.

