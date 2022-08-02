Xinhua News Agency, Istanbul, August 1 (Reporter Wang Feng) The Turkish Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the 1st that the first cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain will moor near Turkey’s largest city Istanbul on the 3rd and undergo joint inspections.

The cargo ship will not enter any port and inspections will be carried out at sea anchorages, the statement said. A joint coordination center group consisting of representatives from Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey will board the ship for inspection at 8:00 local time on the 3rd. The Turkish Coast Guard will take the necessary measures to ensure that no other vessels approach the cargo ship.

In an interview with the country’s Anadolu news agency, Turkish Defense Minister Akar said that if there were no problems, the cargo ship would continue its voyage. Other cargo ships will also pass through the “established corridors” in the same way, according to the agreement on the outflow of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov confirmed on social media on the 1st that the first cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had left the port of Odessa that morning. The ship, loaded with 26,000 tons of corn, will sail to the port of Tripoli, Lebanon. Another 16 ships loaded with grain have been waiting to leave the port in the port of Odessa.

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said on the same day that the first grain ship has departed from Ukraine, hoping that the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports will continue undisturbed, and Turkey is willing to make necessary efforts to this end.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed relevant agreements with Turkey and the United Nations respectively in Istanbul on the issue of the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. The content of the agreement includes: establishing a joint coordination center in Istanbul and ensuring the safety of food transportation, Russia and Ukraine agree that neither side will attack the ships carrying agricultural products, and the Istanbul joint coordination center will be assigned representatives by all parties to jointly manage the ships entering and leaving the port, including the Russian and Ukrainian sides. Three Ukrainian ports, including Desa Port, will begin to export grain and fertilizers.

Known as the “granary of Europe”, Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and wheat. According to reports, due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian grains are currently stranded in the port of Odessa and cannot be shipped out. Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking ports and preventing Ukrainian grain exports. Russia denies interfering with Ukrainian exports, accusing Ukraine of laying a large number of mines in the Black Sea, endangering the safety of navigation.