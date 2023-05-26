First issues of the Trovam Fair

The Fira Trovam (Valencian Music Fair) has announced the first artists that will perform in its eleventh edition to be held at the Auditorium and Palacio de Congresos de Castellón from November 9 to 11.

The bill is completed with bands and soloists from other parts of the State such as La Plazuela from Andalusia, Rodrigo Cuevas from Asturias, Olaia Inziarte from Navarre, Murcia from You are married and the Catalan Pol Batlle.

Before the summer, the rest of the forty bands and soloists that will make up the Trovam 2023 poster will come out, with various genres that characterize the current musical scene, including proposals for pop, rock, miscegenation, rap, trap, reggaeton, songwriters and music. traditional.

This variety will also be transferred to the languages ​​used by the performers, with songs in Valencian, Spanish, Asturian, Basque and English, as well as the high presence of women on the Trovam stages since more than half of the live performances will be starring female vocalists or by groups that have women in the formation.

The Delugewho will play his modern folk fused with cumbia, reggae and root rhythms, among other styles. Pep Gimeno "Sausage"the great voice of traditional Valencian music, who will put his most recent work on stage, I love the area. In this album he has collaborated the singer Noelia Llorens "Titana", who joins the Trovam artistic program. Likewise, root music is the starting point of The Assumptionfirst disc of The Maria. However, the singer and guitarist from Oliva has revamped the genre with the addition of electronic elements.

Jimena Amarillo has used synths and programming in his recent release The pain is not comfortable Maluks will release the album heart and fire. In addition, the artist from Vinaròs Esther will perform the pop-rock themes from the LP The letters I never burned.

Among the first Valencian names confirmed in the eleventh edition of the Fira are also the groups broken daisy with its update of the sounds of the 80s, between post-punk, synth pop and new wave and Caramel; the singer-songwriter Ana Zomeno; the rap, funk and jazz group Holistics; and Jamaican music training The Dance Crashers.