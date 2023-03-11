Zvijezda 09 demolished Omarska, as many as 22 goals in six matches of the RS First League!

Source: Promo/FK Krupa

Although the first league pitches are not in great condition, the scorers are in a good mood in the 18th Round of the First League of RS.

As many as 22 goals were scored in six Saturday duels, and eight were seen in Ugljevik, where Zvijezda 09 demolished Omarska – 6:2!

Omarska managed to nullify the home team’s early lead with Rastoka’s goal, but that seemed to anger the Zvijezda players, who hit Omarska’s net six times, the last time in stoppage time for the final 6:2.

The car derby was played in Prijedor, where Rudar met Krupa, but he failed to stop the leader, who recorded his tenth triumph in a row.

With goals from Perović and Mrzić, Krupa reached the turning point after Mikić scored to give Prijedorčan the lead.

Krupa thus kept four points ahead of Sloboda Novi Grad, which won 3:2 on the road against Slavia from East Sarajevo.

When it comes to the fight for survival, Tekstilac recorded its second defeat in a row, this time with a minimal 1:0 against Drina and thus remained in the relegation zone, where Modriča is, who was defeated by Podrinje with 2:0.

FIRST LEAGUE RS 18th round

Drina – Tekstilac 1:0 (1:0)

/Maksimović 8/

Ljubić – Sutjeska 3:0 (1:0)

/Bosnić 7, Jugović 58, Mišić 69/

Podrinje – Modriča 2:0 (2:0)

/Jovicic 45, Alić 54/

Miner – Krupa 1:2 (1:2)

/Mikić 20 – Perović 30, Mrzić 41/

Slavija – Sloboda NG 2:3 (1:2)

/Mandić 27, Tomić 90 – Smajić 11, Vladić 41, Imamagić 49/

Zvijezda 09 – Omarska 6:2 (3:1)

Kojić 5, Mujagić 35, 72, Gadzvil 43, Janjić 48, Resić 90+2 – Rastoka 10, Romanić 89/

Sunday:

Sloboda MG – Kozara

Played on Friday

Železničar – Laktasi 2:0 (0:0)

/Pert 62, Ostojić 78 ag/

Radnik – Famos 1:0 (0:0)

/Ristić 56 pen./