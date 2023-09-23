Home » first league rs bsk worker announcement | Sport
first league rs bsk worker announcement | Sport

This weekend, the games of the eighth first league round will be played, and the most interesting ones will be at the Banja Luka City Stadium.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

The competition in the First League of the Republika Srpska will continue with the matches of the eighth round, which will mark the collision of the third-placed and second-placed teams!

BSK, which is from Banja Luka derby against Železničar Sport team came out as a winner, will try to continue the great streak of results since the start of the season at the City Stadium.

Bojan Puzigaća’s team has been “unscathed” in front of the home crowd in the competition so far, but the work in this round will not be easy at all – on the other side of the field will be Bijelji’s Radnik (19.00), one of the main contenders for the highest ranking.

The first league leader, Rudar Prijedor, will try “in the neighborhood”, against Borac from Kozarska Dubica, to preserve the first position, while in the Herzegovinian derby, last season’s premier league team Leotar will meet Velez from Nevesina, the most pleasant surprise of the season so far.

FIRST LEAGUE OF THE REPUBLIC OF SERBIA – 8th round

Saturday:

Freedom – Alfa Modriča

Kozara – Slavija

Fighter – Rudar Prijedor

Drina – Romania

Leotar – Velež

Laktasi – Ljubić

Famos – Željezničar Sport team (16.00)

BSK – Worker (19.00)

Sunday:

Omarska – Sutjeska (16.00)

