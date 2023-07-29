First names for the La Mercè Festivities

Between September 22 and 25 Barcelona will live again La Mercè festivitiesand its streets will be filled once again with music and culture.

In addition to being a great civic event, the Barcelona Major Festival It is also a macro-festival made up of various festivals that record the cultural richness of the Catalan capital: from the festival Mercè Artes de Calle to the samples of popular culture, going through the festivals BAM y Living Culture Action and the programming of Music Mercèwhich offer more than five hundred activities this year.

The biggest festival will have dozens of concerts and there will be something for all tastes. In addition, for the first time, women are the majority in the program, which opens new hours and spaces throughout the city. Selma Bruna, Meritxell Nedermann, Lia Kali, Ile, Sabina Witt, Tarta Relena y Pongo are some of the prominent names on the poster, along with the Valencians Carles Dénia and Albert Sanz, Perrate, Lalo López Limited Orchestra, Spice Cockles y Hip Horns Brass Collective & Escandaloso Xposito.

This year, the radio stations change locations: the artists that are most listened to on Rac 105, Chain 100 y Europa FM will act in the Menéndez y Pelayo street, in Les Corts. Chain 100 Will lead to The Sants, Buhos y Abraham Mateo (which will form a pair with Chanel); RAC 105 a Edu Esteve, Triquell, Lildami, The Tyets i doctor prats; i Europa FM will fill the street of Les Corts with a DJ and the pop of Christmas, Mosaic y Portobello.

These are just some of the names that are part of the this year’s posterSince the complete programming and details will be published during the first half of September.

On the other hand, this 2023 also returns the BAM Festival (Barcelona Musical Action), which is a special programming within Goods. One more year, the BAM is held under the artistic direction of The Alfluent, a mixed cooperative of cultural services with a team specialized in music and education. In these latest editions, The Affluent has worked to build an artistic project that achieves a plural and inclusive, decentralized and rooted festival. Abundance, Adelaida, Anier, Belgrade, Heather, La Cebolla and Negro Jari, Luna Ki, Mushkaa, Baiuca, Aiko the Group, Luna Ki, The Notwist Pablopablo o shego are just some of the artists that will be this year.

In a few weeks you will be able to consult all the information about the programming, the stages and the schedules of the BAM in it festival website. At the moment, you can consult all the artists on the poster.

