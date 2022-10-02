Home World First official photo (in black) of King Charles, Camilla and the princes of Wales: towards the end of mourning for the death of Elizabeth II
World

First official photo (in black) of King Charles, Camilla and the princes of Wales: towards the end of mourning for the death of Elizabeth II

by admin
First official photo (in black) of King Charles, Camilla and the princes of Wales: towards the end of mourning for the death of Elizabeth II

LONDON. Buckingham Palace has released a first official photo of King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla alongside the heir to the throne William and Princess of Wales Kate: an image that marks the end of the period of mourning for the death of Elizabeth II and that officially places William and Kate in the heart of the monarchy, according to what the British media reports.

The photo, lets know the Daily Mail, dates back to the eve of the funeral. In the photo the king has a relaxed posture, with his left hand in his jacket pocket and with his right arm embracing his wife Camilla. To his left towers Wiilliam, holding his wife by the hand. All four protagonists are dressed in black, according to the dictates of mourning, the men with the black tie. All four are smiling.

See also  Shanghai On September 13, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia, no new local asymptomatic infection, 8 new imported new coronary pneumonia confirmed cases, 8 new overseas imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

“We technicians of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...

Russia suspends natural gas supply to Italy –...

Zelensky to the Russians: leave Putin or you...

Protests against soaring energy prices hold demonstrations in...

Uganda’s first healthcare worker dies from Ebola outbreak...

The most serious tragedies in the stadiums

Brazil, Lula favorite against Bolsonaro in a blocked...

U.S. over $1 billion “quasi-aircraft carrier” arson case...

Exchange of prisoners between Venezuela and the US....

Stadium massacre in Indonesia: clashes after a match,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy