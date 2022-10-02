LONDON. Buckingham Palace has released a first official photo of King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla alongside the heir to the throne William and Princess of Wales Kate: an image that marks the end of the period of mourning for the death of Elizabeth II and that officially places William and Kate in the heart of the monarchy, according to what the British media reports.

The photo, lets know the Daily Mail, dates back to the eve of the funeral. In the photo the king has a relaxed posture, with his left hand in his jacket pocket and with his right arm embracing his wife Camilla. To his left towers Wiilliam, holding his wife by the hand. All four protagonists are dressed in black, according to the dictates of mourning, the men with the black tie. All four are smiling.