First picture of pregnant Anastasija Ražnatović | Entertainment

Anastasija Ražnatović and her chosen one, football player Nemanja Gudelj, are expecting their first child.

Source: ATA Images

The couple has already started living together in Seville, where they enjoy everyday. Three days ago, they were together at a celebration, when they delighted everyone with their styling. Ceci’s daughter looked stunning in a tight red dress, and her stomach can already be seen in photos and videos from the party.

Anastasia has been in Spain for some time now, where she is enjoying herself with her boyfriend. How much they love each other and how serious this relationship is, is shown by the fact that Nemanja and Anastasia will become parents in a few months.

Source: Instagram/RaznatovicAnastasia

She is very active on Instagram, so she often shares photos from Spain, both from matches where she follows her boyfriend, as well as some moments from their private life, and a few weeks ago they celebrated their first anniversary. On this occasion, Anastasia published a joint photo and showed how she enjoys leaning on the football player.

