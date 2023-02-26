So far, 163 couples, or women, have passed the commission for medically assisted fertilization with donated reproductive cells.

The first pregnancy from imported reproductive material that arrived in our country at the end of January has been confirmed. The other five women for whom the eggs have arrived are in the stage of preparation for in vitro fertilization“Novosti” learns.

So far it is 163 couples, that is, women, passed the commission for medically assisted fertilization with donated reproductive cellsof which it is 31 on the territory of Vojvodina. From that number already 140 received an appointment for the first consultative examination where the procedure will be carried out. At that first examination, together with your gynecologist, an inquiry is made to the bank in order to order adequate material. Everything is done in accordance with the characteristics of the recipient and you can choose the color of hair, eyes, race, blood group, type of hair, straight or curly…

So far, contracts have been concluded with four foreign banksit is Ovobank from Spain, two from Denmark Europian sperm bank and Cryosinternational, and one from the Czech Republic. Six packages of egg cells arrived in our country from Spain at the end of January, another 10 packages will arrive soon (both eggs and spermatozoa), and a total of 30 requests were submitted to the Directorate for Biomedicine for the import of reproductive cells, which means that the material was ordered for 30 women, and therefore a request for import is also submitted for those women.

In the coming period, registration will also begin through the eAdministration portal for couples who will self-finance procedures with donated reproductive cells.. Then women up to the age of 50 will be able to applyand women who are not citizens of the Republic of Serbia will also be able to submit the request.

The right to procedures with donated reproductive cells is available to women up to the age of 45 until the commission passes, if they apply with a partner, if one of the partners does not have a child and the only way to fulfill the role of parent is with donated cells. Also, seniors up to 45 who do not have a partner or a child have the right. All of them are entitled to three VTO attempts with donated reproductive cells as well as three cryoembryo transfers. In addition to this right, a woman has the option of one import of reproductive cells.

“Our country, along with Israel, is the only country that has such support measures, which include assisted fertilization and fertilization with donated reproductive material, which is completely at the expense of the state. We know that we have gradually increased the age limit when it comes to assisted fertilization, that the number of attempts at the expense of the state, and that since a few months ago, the state also enabled fertilization with donated reproductive material. We are proud of these state measures and hope that we will soon be able to visit the first babies who were born this way,” says Darija Kisić, Minister for Family Care.

