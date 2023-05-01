First Republic Bank Before Bankruptcy | Info

First Republic Bank US authorities are trying to sell to save it.

U.S. regulators are trying to sell First Republic Bank over the weekend, with about six banks in the running, sources said Saturday, which is likely to be the third major US bank to fail in two months. Guggenheim Securities is advising the FDIC, two sources familiar with the matter said Saturday. The FDIC, Guggenheim, FRC and the banks declined to comment.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was expected to announce the deal on Sunday evening, with the regulator likely to say at the same time that it had seized the lender, three sources told Reuters. As the process dragged on late into the evening, one source familiar with the situation said regulators repeatedly came back with requests to revise the bids and specify specific criteria for the assets being auctioned.

The third bank facing bankruptcy

The deal for First Republic, which had total assets of $233 billion at the end of the first quarter, would come less than two months after Silicon Valley banks and Signature Bank collapsed amid a run on deposits from U.S. lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency bailouts. measures to stabilize the market.

These failures occurred after Silvergate, which was focused on cryptocurrencies, was voluntarily liquidated. First Republic was the 14th largest lender in the US at the end of last year, higher than SVB, which was ranked 16th and Signature 29th, according to Fed data. Although markets have since calmed down, a deal for the bank would be closely watched for the amount of support the government needs to provide.

The FDIC officially insures deposits up to $250,000. But fearing further persecution of the banks, regulators took the extraordinary step of securing all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature. For SVB and Signature, the FDIC created a “bridge bank” to protect depositors.

Who are the bank’s clients?

First Republic was founded in 1985 by James Herbert, the son of a local banker in Ohio. The bank was bought by Merrill Lynch in 2007 but relisted in 2010 after it was sold by Merrill’s new owner, Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ), following the 2008 financial crisis.

It has been for years First Republic lured wealthy customers with preferential rates on mortgages and loans. This strategy made it more vulnerable than regional lenders with less affluent clients. The bank had a high level of uninsured deposits, amounting to 68% of deposits.

The San Francisco-based lender saw more than $100 billion in deposits flee in the first quarter, leaving it struggling to raise cash. Despite an initial $30 billion bailout of 11 Wall Street banks in March, the effort proved futile, in part because buyers balked at the prospect of having to take big losses on their loan books.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday that the FDIC had decided that the lender’s position had deteriorated and there was no longer time for a private sector bailout. By Friday, First Republic’s market value had fallen to a low of $557 million, down from a peak of $40 billion in November 2021.

